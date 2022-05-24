Azerbaijani servicemen in Turkey's Efes-2022 multinational drills to hone skills

By Azernews





The Efes-2022 multinational drills are underway in Turkey’s Izmir city with the participation of Azerbaijani servicemen, Azernews reports, citing the Defence Ministry.

According to the ministry, the servicemen practiced shooting with handguns, small weapons, and machine guns as part of the international exercises plan.

Furthermore, the responsibilities of delivering first aid to wounded servicemen, safe evacuation, and search-and-rescue operations were completed effectively.

The multinational drills, where Azerbaijan is being represented by the personnel of the Separate Combined-Arms Army of Nakhchivan and the Naval Forces, will last until June 9.

The Efes-2022 multinational exercises are being held in four stages.

On the instructions of the high command, activities are being carried out to improve the professional skills of the Azerbaijani army’s military personnel.

Earlier, the ministry underlined that Azerbaijani servicemen will participate in over 30 international drills and competitions in the 2022 academic year.

Apart from Efes - 2022, the servicemen will join the Eternity - 2022, Indestructible Brotherhood - 2022, Winter Training – 2022, International Army Games - 2022, and other international training and competitions, which will have a positive effect on the improvement of their professional skills, the ministry said.

Moreover, the servicemen are expected to participate in various international seminars and conferences in 2022 as well.