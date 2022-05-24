Peace treaty with Azerbaijan only thing that can lead Armenia out of crisis - Israeli lawyer

By Trend

A peace treaty with Azerbaijan is the only thing that can lead Armenia out of the terrible economic, political and demographic crisis, Israeli lawyer, specialist in international law and international politics Mikhail Finkel told Trend.

President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev met with European Council President Charles Michel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels on May 22.

An agreement was reached that the first meeting of the border commissions on border issues will be held in the coming days. This session will cover all issues related to delimitation of the border and how best to ensure a stable situation.

Agreements were also reached on transit between the western part of Azerbaijan and country’s Nakhchivan and through the territory of Azerbaijan between different parts of Armenia. Also, agreements were also reached on the principles that will regulate international transport through the communication infrastructure of both countries.

The sides also agreed to continue discussions on a future peace treaty regulating interstate relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. In the coming weeks, delegations led by foreign ministers will continue this process.

Finkel said that President of Azerbaijan showed the whole world that he is a true peacemaker.

"He spoke about the need to sign a peace treaty in the near future and did everything possible and impossible for this,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to Finkel, the mood in Armenia is completely the opposite.

"We see that the Armenian society and the opposition, which has gathered thousands of protestors in Yerevan, are trying in every possible way to disrupt the signing of this peace treaty,” Finkel noted.

“Armenia does not understand that they have no other choice, and peace treaty is the only thing that can lead Armenia out of the terrible economic, political and demographic crisis," he added.

According to the expert, the Armenian side, having lost the war, may lose the diplomatic talks too.