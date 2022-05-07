Photo exhibition of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories opens in New York

By Trend

An exhibition of photographs “Aghdam Delenda est” was opened in one of the central galleries in New York, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture told Trend.

The event was attended by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Anar Karimov, the ministry said.

The exhibition was organized by famous Italian photographer Fabrizio Conti and presents photographs taken in Aghdam, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Shusha and other territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation.

The exhibition is of great importance in terms of strengthening propaganda, and familiarizing the world community with information about museums and centers of culture destroyed during the occupation of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, the ministry said.