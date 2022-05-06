Azerbaijan sets up two border checkpoints on border with Armenia

By Azernews





Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has endorsed an amended list of checkpoints across the state borders of the country, Trend has reported.

Under the endorsed list, Azerbaijan has established two checkpoints on the border with Armenia. They are the Eyvazli checkpoint across the state border of Azerbaijan with Armenia in Eyvazli village of Gubadli region. Another checkpoint is established in Gazanchi village of Zangilan region on the border with Armenia.

Azerbaijan also establishes crossing points at the Fuzuli International Airport, Mirzajamalli village of Fuzuli region, and the Zagatala International Airport, Mukhakh village of Zagatala region.

On April 6, 2022, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and EU Council President Charles Michel met in a trilateral format in Brussels again. Both Aliyev and Pashinyan expressed a willingness to work quickly toward a peace agreement between their countries. To that end, it was decided to instruct foreign ministers to begin work on drafting a future peace treaty that would address all of the issues.

At the same time, it was also agreed to convene a Joint Border Commission by late April. The Joint Border Commission's mandate will be to delimit the bilateral border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and ensure a stable security situation along and in the vicinity of the borderline.