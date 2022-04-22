TODAY.AZ / Politics

US and France did not express their readiness to resume work of OSCE Minsk Group - Russia's MFA

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs from the United States and France did not send signals to the Russian side about their readiness to resume the work of this mechanism in order to achieve a comprehensive peace between Baku and Yerevan, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We have not received such signals. We do not expect them," she noted.

Zakharova explained that the two countries actually paralyzed "the once well-coordinated work of the three co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group" by refusing to interact with Russia.

