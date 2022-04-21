Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan: Relations of trust with bright prospects

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov paid an official visit to Azerbaijan on April 20. This was his first visit to Azerbaijan since his election as Kyrgyzstan's president in January 2021. As part of the visit, the presidents of the two countries signed a strategic partnership declaration.

The signed declaration represents a serious effort to deepen bilateral cooperation. In the case of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, the definition of a "declaration on the strategic partnership" should be interpreted as a political and cultural acknowledgment of the two countries' proximity. The strategic partnership involves a high level of interaction and encourages countries to collaborate strategically.

Language, traditions, cultural, and historical roots bind Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan together. The signing of cooperation agreements and such high-level meetings are critical for closer cooperation and the further strengthening of bilateral ties between the two countries.

In addition, the two countries have always supported each other in all international organizations, including the UN, OSCE, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

The strategic partnership declaration elevates relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan to a new level. Given that Azerbaijan has always prioritized the development of bilateral relations with various countries around the world, the signing of this declaration can be considered another significant diplomatic success for the country.

Prior to the signing of the declaration, relations between the two countries were more friendly, but not as developed or extensive as they could have been. There is now every reason and a plethora of opportunities to deepen and strengthen bilateral cooperation as soon as possible.

The declaration has the potential to open up a wide range of opportunities for the two countries to develop and consider cooperation. Although the strategic partnership focuses primarily on bilateral cooperation, it also includes a multilateral format.

It is worth noting that Kyrgyzstan considers the transportation sector to be one of the most important areas of cooperation for OTS member countries. Azerbaijan has a modern transportation infrastructure that allows cargo to be sent in all directions - north, south, and west. Officials in Bishkek have repeatedly emphasized the importance of fully utilizing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor [Middle Corridor], which is the safest and shortest trade route between Europe and Asia.

Now that Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have signed a declaration on strategic partnership, it will be easier to complete all mutually beneficial projects. Especially since China has already begun the construction of a new railway route. The train will travel through Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic before arriving in Mannheim, Germany.

At the same time, the two countries have excellent investment opportunities, particularly in the energy infrastructure sector.

Apart from the strategic partnership declaration, Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have signed 10 important documents and agreements, including those on agricultural cooperation, information technology, aviation, antimonopoly regulation, and intellectual property protection. They also signed a memorandum of understanding on the formation of the Interstate Council, under which they will discuss bilateral issues, as well as regional and international issues, more effectively and actively on a regular basis.

This event was the newest case of bilateral cooperation format for Kyrgyzstan as well. Azerbaijan is on the list of a small number of countries with which Kyrgyzstan has this level of relationship and trust.

It is certain that the countries have fruitful prospects for development in various areas since there is a huge potential for cooperation.