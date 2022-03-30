By Trend

Two-faced aggressor Armenia sent four Su-30 fighter aircraft to Russia for use during military actions in Ukraine. The fighters are piloted by Armenia. It is obvious that Armenia has already joined the military actions against Ukraine.

“Although the whole world thought that Belarus will join the military actions, Armenia was ahead of it and turned into a participant in the armed conflict,” Azerbaijani MP Jeyhun Mammadov said while answering Trend’s question.

The MP added that thus, the Armenian leadership can be "proud" that today Armenia is also participating in the destruction of Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

“Apparently, Azerbaijan’s "iron fist" was not enough for Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s government,” Mammadov said. “The Armenian leader dealt a great blow to his country, sacrificing the interests of statehood and people. This is the true essence of Armenia's policy.”

The MP stressed that earlier it was reported that Armenia played a role in sending fighters from Syria to participate in the military actions in Ukraine.

“That is why today some Western circles express opinions about the need to impose sanctions against Armenia for such actions,” Mammadov said. “Armenia's recent steps give grounds for imposing sanctions against it. Now it is time to move from words to deeds.”

Mammadov said that proceeding from today's realities, Azerbaijan respects Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and renders humanitarian assistance to this country.

Senior adviser at the Azerbaijani Center of Analysis of International Relations Vasif Huseynov also expressed opinion on this topic.

“The information that Armenia sent its Su-30 fighter aircraft for using during military actions in Ukraine causes instability in the region,” Huseynov told Trend.

“Of course, the corresponding US and European intelligence agencies are closely monitoring these reports and will investigate them,” the senior adviser added. “If this information is confirmed, then Armenia may have big problems with the Western countries.”

Huseynov stressed that despite the deplorable situation in Armenia after the 44-day Karabakh war, it continues to be a toy in the hands of some powers.

“Some authoritative Western media outlets express such opinions that certain sanctions will also be introduced against Armenia,” a senior adviser said. “I would like to stress that certain steps are already being taken in this sphere.”

“For example, the US decision made this week about reducing aid to Armenia within the fiscal year 2023 budget by 50 percent and that separatist groups in Karabakh will receive nothing shocked both the Armenian diaspora and Yerevan,” Huseynov said.

The senior adviser said that Armenia was also greatly shocked that Washington decided to allocate about $170 million to Azerbaijan as part of military assistance.

“This once again shows that the modern world does not accept the countries that are unable to pursue an independent foreign policy and have become a toy in the hands of some powers,” Huseynov added. “One of these countries is Armenia, which sends weapons for using during the military actions in Ukraine, which is experiencing a great humanitarian tragedy.”