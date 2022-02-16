Azerbaijan opens air borders with more countries

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Citizens of a number of countries will now be able to fly into and out of Azerbaijan.

In this regard, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed an order amending the resolution on "Measures to extend the special quarantine regime and remove several restrictions".

Citizens, stateless people, and people from other countries living in Albania, Dominican Republic, Philippines, Georgia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Colombia, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Peru, and Tajikistan are now permitted to enter and exit Azerbaijan by air, according to the order.

On February 28, 2020, Azerbaijan confirmed its first COVID-19 case. On March 25, the country implemented a special quarantine regime and implemented a number of measures to combat COVID-19 in the country. The COVID-19 Omicron variant was first detected on January 10 in Azerbaijan.

Vaccination has been carried out in Azerbaijan since January 18, 2022, and it is still being carried out successfully. The epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan remains stable due to the active participation of the population in vaccination.

The nationwide vaccination is free and voluntary, and it is in accordance with the "Vaccination Strategy Against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022."

The country began vaccinating citizens with China's Sinovac on January 18, AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria vaccine on May 3, Russia's Sputnik V on May 18, and Pfizer from the United States on June 7. From May 10, the country began offering COVID-19 vaccination to citizens over the age of 18.

Simultaneously, on August 9, Azerbaijan began issuing vaccination exemption certificates to citizens who have contraindications to coronavirus vaccines approved for use in the country.

According to the amendments made to the decision "On measures to extend the special regime and remove some restrictions" in the Cabinet of Minister briefing, residents over the age of 18 will be required to have COVID-19 passports beginning September 1, 2021, in order to use services of public catering establishments, hotels, and large trade centers. COVID-19 passports were first issued on May 31 for entry to sports and recreational facilities, and then for concerts and weddings.

The approved agreement calls for a total of 3,280,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered to Azerbaijan in 2022.