Importance of Shusha Declaration: Azerbaijan-Turkey relations fixed at legislative level

By Trend

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey was signed in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city on June 15, 2021, Trend reports.

The document was signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Recently, Turkey’s Grand National Assembly (parliament) has recently ratified the Shusha Declaration "On allied relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Turkey".

“The Shusha Declaration is one of the rare documents in diplomatic practice,” former Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Tofig Zulfugarov told Trend, commenting on the importance of the declaration.

Zulfugarov stressed that more than 400 documents were signed between Azerbaijan and Turkey during the years of independence.

“The Shusha Declaration is a set of documents adopted between Turkey and Azerbaijan,” the former minister added. “The significance of this document is that the allied relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey have reached the highest level. This is important for both countries. This is a historical document.”

Zulfugarov added that its approval by the Azerbaijani parliament is a message both to the two peoples and to the international community.

“The Shusha declaration shows that the Azerbaijani-Turkish union will play an active role in the region,” the former minister added.

Turkish scholar Gokmen Kilicoglu echoed the above statements, telling Trend that the relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan reached the highest level during the 44-day Karabakh war.

“Each country can cooperate with the other,” the scholar added. “Azerbaijan and Turkey can even normalize relations with Armenia in the future and cooperate with it.”