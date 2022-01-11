Police seize Armenian-left munitions in liberated Shusha

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani police have seized the Armenian-left munitions in liberated Shusha city, Azertag reported on January 11.

As a result of the raid, the Shusha region police department along with the State Security Service and Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency identified six Fagots (wire-guided anti-tank missile system), five Mukhas (short-range, disposable light anti-tank rocket launcher), a machine gun, a grenade launcher, eight grenades, 110 different types of shells, three machine-gun boxes, 2,712 bullets of different calibers and other ammunition, which were left by the Armenian military during the 44-day war in Shusha in 2020, the report added.

It added that the law-enforcers take necessary steps to clear the liberated territories of mines and other explosive devices, as well as to collect the weapons left by the Armenian military units during the withdrawal.

Azerbaijan continues mine-clearance activities on its territories liberated from Armenia’s occupation.

Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency neutralized 10,472 anti-personnel, 4,775 anti-tank mines and 13,214 unexploded ordnances from November 10, 2020, to December 30, 2021. Some 6,777 hectares were cleared of munitions during the reported period.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), along with the partner countries, carries out demining activities on its liberated territories.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security and cooperation.

On December 9, 2021, the Prosecutor-General's Office has reported that 29 civilians and seven military servicemen were killed, as well as 109 servicemen and 44 civilians received injuries of varying severity as a result of mine explosions in the country’s lands since November 10, 2020.

Previously, on June 12, Azerbaijan handed over 15 Armenian prisoners in exchange for a map detailing the location of 97,000 mines in formerly-occupied Aghdam.

On July 3, Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan maps of about 92,000 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines planted during the occupation of Fuzuli and Zangilan regions.

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered peace agreement on November 10, 2020, to end 44 days of fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.