"Year of Shusha": Step towards new goals

By Sabina Mammadli

The announcement of 2022 as the "Year of Shusha" gives grounds to say that greater work will be done for Azerbaijan in the coming period.

At the start of the year, President Ilham Aliyev declared 2022 as the "Year of Shusha". Considering the historical and cultural significance of the second capital for the Azerbaijani nation, this is a big step in the promotion of our country.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Regional Affairs Siyavush Novruzov made the remarks in his article entitled "Year of Shusha - towards new goals for a strong Azerbaijan", Azertag said.

In the article, he talked about last year’s wins and future goals.

A look back at 2021

In his congratulatory speech on the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, the head of state expressed confidence that the country had achieved all the goals set for the year and the successful development of Azerbaijan.

Novruzov stated that significant work has been done to accelerate economic development, strengthen Azerbaijan's international position, strengthen the historic victory at the diplomatic level, as well as to carry out reconstruction work on the liberated territories. At the same time, conceptual, systemic measures related to the socio-economic development of the regions have been successfully continued.

Restoration of Shusha

According to the chairman, the head of state not only pays special attention to the implementation of restoration work in Shusha but also to the restoration and protection of historical and cultural heritage. He noted that Aliyev visited Shusha seven times last year.

Novruzov stressed that the General Plan of Shusha was prepared in a short time, the bust of the great poet Molla Panah Vagif and the museum-mausoleum complex were restored to their original appearance, the house-museum of vocalist Bulbul and the statue of composer Uzeyir Hajibayli were opened, historical, religious and architectural monuments, music festivals, the organization of the Vagif Poetry Days in front of the magnificent mausoleum have also been restored.

Further, Novruzov stated that the victorious and powerful Azerbaijani state, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, is confidently moving towards new goals.

“The Year of Shusha promises important and new successes for our country in the political, economic, social and cultural spheres, as well as in the field of diplomacy,” he finalized.

Historical and diplomatic aspects

Meanwhile, MP Sevil Mikayilova said that the proclamation of 2022 as the “Year of Shusha” will open new opportunities to show the world the determination of Azerbaijan in the restoration of the liberated territories.

She noted that this announcement will accelerate the return of the population to those areas.

“The work carried out will also allow our people and former IDPs to return to the liberated territories more quickly and safely,” she added.

According to Mikayilova, President Ilham Aliyev's announcement of 2022 as the "Year of Shusha” has further increased the importance and historical significance of this year. It will strengthen the victory of Azerbaijan in the Patriotic War in the political and diplomatic spheres.

"The whole world, visitors to Shusha, foreign diplomats, and politicians will witness that Shusha is an important part of Azerbaijan's history. Along with that, they will understand the glorious victory of the Azerbaijani army and the courage with which it liberated our lands," she added.

Shusha, which was occupied by Armenian forces on May 8, 1992, was liberated from Armenia's occupation on November 8, 2020. The city, which played a critical role in liberating Karabakh, is located on the road to Khankandi, the region's largest city.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.

On May 7, 2021 President Aliyev declared the historic Shusha city the country’s cultural capital. An immediate inventory of the damage to the city, its historical and cultural heritage and nature was carried out, and restoration work was started. In order to ensure the efficiency of restoration works, great attention was paid to public administration in Shusha. A special envoy of the Azerbaijani president was appointed in the city.