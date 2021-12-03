MoD: Armenian saboteur neutralized in Khojavand

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

A man of Armenian origin who attacked an Azerbaijani soldier has been neutralized, the Defence Ministry reported on December 3.

The Azerbaijani serviceman, who was on combat duty in an Azerbaijani army position in Khojavand region, was attacked at 1300 on December 3, the ministry added.

"The man tried to seize the [Azerbaijani serviceman's] weapon. After firing into the air, our serviceman in self-defense neutralized the saboteur who attacked him," the report added.

The Russian peacekeepers' command and the Russian-Turkish joint monitoring center were informed about the incident. The case is being investigated.