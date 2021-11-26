Expert: Sochi meeting of Aliyev, Putin, Pashinyan "very promising"

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Russian political scientist Maksim Shevchenko has described as "very promising" the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders' meeting in Sochi on November 26, Trend has reported.

Shevchenko made the remarks at a meeting with reporters held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

“I believe that only a meeting in Sochi can give concrete results. The process seems to be very promising,” Shevchenko stressed.

He said that the Armenian-Azerbaijan border delimitation is the most important topic that is expected to be discussed at the meeting by the leaders.

Commenting on the recent Armenian-Azerbaijani border escalation, Shevchenko noted that war will not bring any positive outcomes for Armenia.

They will complain about losing Zangazur as they do it for Karabakh if they do not change their manner regarding the problem, the expert said.

He added that President Ilham Aliyev offers Azerbaijani citizenship to Armenians in Karabakh, which is a very generous offer.

“You have great prospects for nation-building, the formation of a truly modern nation of united Azerbaijan, in which people of different ethnic groups live, speaking different languages, but considering Azerbaijan to be their homeland. These are Azerbaijanis, Lezgins, Avars, Russians, Udins, Jews, Talish and others. As I understand it President Aliyev proposes Armenians to live in Karabakh as well to be Azerbaijan's citizens. This is a very generous offer that can come from the heart and soul of a real son of Azerbaijan,” Shevchenko underlined.

He added that following the war Azerbaijan proposed Armenia to forget all the negative results of the conflict and look to the future.

“I was very interested in the riddle of the Azerbaijani character, soul. I have been researching this issue for almost my entire adult life. All the same, I cannot fully understand the secret of your people. How do you manage to be warriors, and poets, and musicians, and open to the world, and kind, not to be angry with anyone," Shevchenko emphasized.

He also expressed his admiration for Azerbaijan’s speedy restoration of its territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

“I visited the city of Shusha. I drove along the beautiful Victory road, saw the Fuzuli International Airport. This is a real miracle. The liberated territories of Azerbaijan are being revived. Soon, as I was told, and the even more modern roads will be launched, tunnels will be constructed leading to the city of Shusha. There I saw guys who work and restore. Aliyev strategically coordinates all this work with his will and clear mind,” Shevchenko stressed.

On November 26, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Russia's Sochi for a working visit at Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin's invitation.

Ilham Aliyev, Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are to meet in Sochi on November 26.

The meeting has been organized at Putin's initiative and it is dedicated to the anniversary of the signing of the trilateral statement on a ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in Karabakh on November 10, 2020.

It is planned that the parties will consider the progress of the implementation of the trilateral statements and outline further steps to strengthen stability and establish a peaceful life in the region. In addition, particular attention will be paid to the restoration and development of trade, economic, and transport communications.