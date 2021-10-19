Azerbaijan to build memorial complex, Victory Park in Fuzuli

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Urban Planning and Architecture Committee Chairman Anar Guliyev has said that Azerbaijan will build the occupation museum, the memorial complex and the Victory Park in liberated Fuzuli, local media reported on October 18.

Guliyev made the remarks while presenting Fuzuli city's master plan to President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva during their visit to the regio on October 17.

He said that the memorial complex will be built in the city's central part and the facilities will cover 5 hectares of area in total. The city will also have Flag Square in the highest place in the area.

Furthermore, a short film about the plan and future construction was presented.

“Mr President, as the video showed, we believe that Flag Square will be built at the highest point of the city and will represent a new symbol of Fuzuli. It will be visible from all sides, especially in the evening with lighting effects,” Guliyev stressed.

He added that the museum will have six main halls, each of which will be dedicated to topics of the strategic importance of Fuzuli and Karabakh.

Furthermore, fortifications built by the Armenian occupiers will be displayed on the ground floor of the museum.

Additionally, there will be a hall dedicated to the strategy of the Azerbaijani military during the liberation of Fuzuli, as well as, a separate exhibition on the post-war view of Fuzuli will be created, Guliyev underlined.

A hall describing the current situation and about Azerbaijani martyrs will also be created. The museum will be located in a large park. A Victory Monument dedicated to Azerbaijan’s achievements in the 44-day war with Armenia will also be erected in the park, he said.

It should be noted that President Aliyev signed a decree on the allocation of AZN 1,500,000 ($882,353) to the design and construction of the abovementioned facilities in liberated Fuzuli.

Moreover, Azerbaijan has started massive construction projects in its lands liberated from Armenia's 30-year occupation in late 2020.

The enormous road construction on the country's liberated lands started right after the last year's war.

In all, Azerbaijan allocated AZN 2.2bn ($1.3bn) for the reconstruction of the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

Azerbaijan liberated 300 city centers, settlements, villages, and historic Shusha city in the war. The Russian-brokered peace deal signed by Baku and Yerevan also stipulated the return of Kalbajar, Lachin, and Aghdam regions occupied by the Armenian forces in the early 1990s.