UAV of illegal Armenian detachments downed near Fuzuli

By Azernews
By Vafa Ismayilova
Azerbaijan has downed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of illegal Armenian armed detachments on its territory under Russian peacekeepers' control, the Defence Ministry reported on October 14.
"On October 14, a quadcopter belonging to illegal Armenian armed detachments on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, tried to carry out reconnaissance flights over the positions of the Azerbaijan army in the direction of Fuzuli region. However, the UAV was seized as a result of the vigilance of the Azerbaijani army units," the ministry said.
In May 2021, Azerbaijan's army units detected and landed the Griphon-12 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Armenian armed forces in Kalbajar on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border.
Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed the war after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.
The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani Army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.