Bodies of about 150 Azerbaijanis missing in 44-day war found so far

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Prosecutor-General Kamran Aliyev has said that the bodies of about 150 Azerbaijanis, who went missing during the 44-day war in late 2020, have been found up to date.

"After the end of the Second Karabakh War, the bodies of about 150 missing citizens were found. The bodies were found on the liberated territories. The opposite side also handed over the bodies to us. Work in this direction continues," Aliyev said.

Aliyev added that the Prosecutor General’s office, in cooperation with other government agencies, is continuing a search for citizens who went missing during the First Karabakh War.

The prosecutor-general added that the body of a serviceman, who has gone missing since the 44-day war, was also found.

"In recent days, the remains of another dead serviceman were found on the territories where the hostilities were taking place. At present, his identity is being established by the DNA test," Aliyev said.

He added that there were seven servicemen, who went missing in the Second Karabakh War (2020) and 4,000 servicemen in the First Karabakh War (1988-1994).

The Karabakh peace deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders in November 2020, stipulates the exchange of prisoners and bodies of soldiers following the 44-day war.

The first exchange took place on December 14 based on the "all for all" principle to mutually return prisoners of war and hostages agreed with Armenia as a result of negotiations with the participation of international organizations and Russian peacekeeping forces.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10 brought an end to 44 days of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.