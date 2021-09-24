Construction of Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway continues in Azerbaijan

By Trend

The construction of the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway continues at an accelerated pace, the foundation of which was laid on April 26 during the trip of President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva to the Zangilan district (previously liberated from Armenian occupation), Trend reports citing the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

The project for the construction of this road is one of 10 road infrastructure projects implemented on behalf of the head of state in Karabakh and East Zangazur. This road will play an essential role in the socio-economic development of the liberated districts and villages, since, being part of the Hajigabul-Horadiz-Aghband-Zangazur corridor, it is very important in terms of connecting Zangilan with other districts of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The road Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband with a length of 123.8 kilometers, according to the project, originates from the village of Ahmadbayli, Fuzuli district. The road will have six and four lanes. The 80 km section of the road will have six lanes, the rest of 43.8 km will have four lanes. Large-scale construction work continues on the road.

Earthwork is being carried out on the first section of the road, 81 kilometers. Three tunnels with a total length of 6,015 meters are being built here, two viaducts, 23 road bridges, 8 overpasses, 50 underpasses, 5 overhead crossings, and work is already underway to lay the foundation and pile work as part of the construction of 8 bridges.

The construction of a camp is already nearing completion on the site. It will ensure the rapid construction of the road. The camp has an asphalt concrete plant, a special area for machines and mechanisms, an office for workers, a canteen and recreation places.

The Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway passes through Fuzuli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts. Highways under construction Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha, Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut and Khudafarin-Gubadly-Lachin originate from this road.