UK-based int'l lawyers produce report on Armenian war crimes

UK-based international lawyers have prepared an independent report on war crimes committed by the Armenian armed against civilians in Azerbaijan's various settlements during the second Karabakh war, Azertag has reported.

A group led by Steven Kay, a representative of the 9 Bedford Row Chamber of Advocates, a prominent international criminal law lawyer, with the support of the Azerbaijan Bar Association prepared the report and brought it to the attention of the world community.

The process took place at the initiative and through the participation of well-known Azerbaijani international lawyer Farhad Mirzayev, who leads the international law firm BM Morrison Partners.

The report legally assessed Armenian attacks against Azerbaijani civilians in the country's various cities, including its second largest city Ganja.

The report described the attacks, which killed about 100 civilians during the war, as war crimes and crimes against humanity. The 100-page report is based on the results of visits to the affected settlements in Azerbaijan and the investigation of relevant facts of international criminal law and international humanitarian law.

The report also gave an assessment of the Armenian armed forces' actions in Fuzuli region during the occupation and classified them as intentionally-committed war crime.

A special website was dedicated to the report and videos embedded on the website explain in detail the purpose of the report worked out by international experts. Foreign experts describe what they witnessed with their own eyes.

As a result of Armenia's targeted missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities outside the war zone (Ganja, Barda, Tartar and others), 100 Azerbaijani civilians, including 12 children were killed and over 400 were wounded. International human rights watchdogs Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch also verified the use of banned cluster bombs and rockets by Armenia in its attacks against Azerbaijani cities.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27.

The trilateral peace deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the 30-year-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the 1990s.

On January 11, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement is set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.