Police defuse bomb in liberated Hadrut settlement

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Officers of the Khojavand region police department have defused a bomb seized in the region's Hadrut settlement liberated from Armenia's occupation in 2020.

The press service of the Interior Ministry's Barda regional group reported that officers of the Khojavand police department found an M-85 bomb in the courtyard of a house on the territory of Hadrut settlement.

The specified area was immediately taken under control, employees of the Mine Action Agency were informed about the discovered explosive device.

After the bomb was defused, the area was secured, the report added.

The Mine Action Agency seized and defused from August 16 to 21, 166 mines and unexploded ordnance on the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation in 2020.

Over 140 Azerbaijanis have been killed or injured in the explosion of mines planted by Armenians in Azerbaijan’s formerly occupied regions since the end of the war in autumn 2020 that saw Azerbaijan liberate most of its territories in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Azerbaijan has warned its citizens against traveling to formerly occupied territories without permission, citing land mine threats.

On June 12, Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan mine maps for Aghdam, and on July 3 mine maps for Fuzuli and Zangilan. The mine maps show that Armenian planted 97,000 mines in Aghdam and 92,000 mines in Fuzuli and Zangilan.

In his interview to CNN Turk channel on August 14, President Ilham Aliyev said that the accuracy of the maps provided by Armenia at the latest stage is only 25 percent.