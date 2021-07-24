Shooting continues on state border of Azerbaijan and Armenia - MoD

Shooting continues in the Kalbajar direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's press service reported today.

Units of the Azerbaijani army suppress the attack with return fire.





Earlier today, the ministry reported that an Azerbaijani serviceman was killed in a sniper fire from the Armenian side in the liberated Kalbajar region.





The ministry declared that the Armenian side intends to aggravate the situation on the state border of the two countries through these provocations and bears full responsibility for such actions.