Armenia planted mines even on trees - Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency

Armenia had planted mines even on trees, Trend reports citing the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The agency found an anti-personnel mine planted on a tree in a forest in the Khojavand district.

The report noted that the Armenian Armed Forces, having lost on the battlefield, set a large number of booby traps.

“The MON-100 anti-personnel mine, mounted on a tree in Khojavand, belongs to the type of explosive mines, the dispersal range of lethal fragments of which is 100-160 meters. The total weight of the mine is 5 kilograms. Anti-personnel mines are used against manpower. Explosive mines of the MON-100 type are intended for the mass destruction of manpower,” the report says.