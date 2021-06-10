Azerbaijan, Pakistan eye planning joint drills

By Azernews





By Vafa ?smayilova

Baku and ?slamabad have discussed operational interaction between the Azerbaijani-Pakistani armies and planning joint drills, the Defence Ministry reported on June 9.

At a meeting held in Baku on June 9, Azerbaijani Armed Forces General Staff Deputy Chief Ayaz Hasanov and Pakistani Army Military Operations Director-General Nauman Zakaria focused on ensuring operational interoperability between the various types of troops and units of the two countries' armies, planning and conducting joint operational exercises and other aspects of mutual interest.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani delegation led by Azerbaijan's Naval Forces Commander Subhan Bekirov, who is visiting Islamabad, has discussed prospects of navy and military cooperation and regional and domestic security with Pakistani officials.

Since the start of the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, Pakistan was among the first countries supporting Azerbaijan. Pakistan supports Azerbaijan in the restoration of the country's liberated territories.

Relations between the two countries date back to 1991. Pakistan was among the first three countries to recognize Azerbaijan's independence.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Pakistan amounted to $13.2 million in 2020, with exports amounting to $1.6 million and imports to $11.6 million. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.