Reconstruction of Jojug Marjanli - symbol of determination to return Azerbaijani people - president's aide

By Trend

Following the April 2016 battles, a secure climate around Jojug Marjanli village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district was ensured, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, told reporters, special correspondent of the Trend TV Karabakh bureau reports.

Hajiyev made the remark during a visit to Jojug Marjanli village, together with representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan.

“Though the village was physically under the control of Azerbaijan, at that time the Lala Tapa height was under the control of the Armed Forces of Armenia, so we couldn’t carry out construction work in this territory,” said the president’s aide.

“We even visited this village in February 2017 with representatives of the diplomatic corps. It was completely destroyed. We saw the same destruction in other liberated lands of Azerbaijan, and today, during our visit to Jabrayil and Zangilan, we will see similar destruction again,” Hajiyev added.

“But, as is seen, in a very short time, that is, in 2017-2018, Jojug Marjanli village was rebuilt. The reconstruction of the village has become a symbol of the determination to return the Azerbaijani people,” Hikmet Hajiyev added.







