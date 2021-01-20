President Aliyev sets up his representative offices in liberated lands

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on establishing the Azerbaijani president's special representative offices on territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Azertag reported on January 19.

Under the decree, representatives of the Azerbaijani president (hereinafter - the special representative), who are appointed and dismissed by the president and directly subordinate to the Azerbaijani president, will lead the Azerbaijani presidential special representative offices.

The decree states that the special representative is an official representing the Azerbaijani president within the territorial boundaries determined by the president.

President Aliyev instructed the presidential administration to submit within 15 days to him the draft regulations on the special representative offices and proposals on the organization of activities of the special representative offices.

The decree is aimed at accelerating the construction, restoration and reconstruction work to revive liberated territories, to strengthen the coordinated activities of government agencies (institutions) and other organizations to achieve this goal, as well as to increase flexibility and efficiency in management.

Azerbaijan will allocate AZN 2.2 billion ($1.3bn) for reconstruction works on the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

The Armenian armed forces, which held under occupation Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region along with seven adjacent districts for about three decades, razed to the ground many Azerbaijani villages, settlements, cities, historical and religious monuments and exploited gold deposits in Kalbajar and Zangilan regions. Azerbaijan involved foreign experts in the assessment of the Armenian destructions.

As a result of Armenian vandalism, hundreds of cultural institutions, including 927 libraries with 4.6 million books, 808 palaces of culture, clubs and other cultural institutions, 85 music and art schools were destroyed on the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

Nearly 22 museums and museum branches, four art galleries, four theatres, two concert halls, eight parks of culture and recreation, were subjected to the Armenian vandalism.

Over 700 historical and cultural monuments registered by the state before the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were looted, including the 11 and 15-span Khudaferin bridges in Jabrayil, Ganjasar and Khudavend sanctuaries in Kalbajar, the mausoleum in Aghdam's Khachin Turbetli village, Azykh cave in Fuzuli as well as Shusha state historical and architectural reserve.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10 brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.