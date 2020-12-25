Nagif Hamzayev: The leader who created the heroic chronicle of modern Azerbaijan

By Trend

Today Azerbaijan is going through the most powerful period in its history. The thoughtful and purposeful policy of our President Ilham Aliyev for many years ensured the victory of our country in the 44-day Patriotic War and the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Backed by the determination of our Commander-in-Chief, the victorious Azerbaijani Army defeated the Armenian Armed Forces in all directions of the front and liberated our lands, which had been in captivity for 30 years, to their true masters.

This was stated by the member of the parliament Nagif Hamzayev. The MP noted that President Ilham Aliyev, whose name will go down in history as the leader who restored the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, created a heroic chronicle of the Azerbaijani people. In just 44 days, our true war ended in victory, and historical justice prevailed.

The decisive steps of our President, his appeals to the people, every word that he uttered decisively, every word in our society, wherever he lives in the world, lifted the spirits of everyone whose heart beats with Azerbaijan, mobilized each of us, from the very the youngest to the oldest. Centuries will pass, and history will look into the 21st century from the moment of the Great Victory, the Victory achieved thanks to the determination of our President, Commander-in-Chief and the iron will of our sons. The history of Azerbaijan will be divided into two stages: before and after the Great Victory.

President Ilham Aliyev created the strongest Azerbaijan in history. The first rescue mission of our independence belongs to the great leader Heydar Aliyev. Returning to the leadership of the country at the request of the people, he saved Azerbaijan from chaos and anarchy, arbitrariness and lawlessness, from destruction as a state. The greatest mission in our history was fulfilled by our President, a worthy successor our great leader Ilham Aliyev.Having completed the unfinished work of a genius, turning Azerbaijan into a modern and powerful state, successfully fulfilling the most sacred dream of the people!

Today's dynamic development of Azerbaijan, the growth of our economy, the great victory over the enemy have gained strength in the political philosophy of the great leader Heydar Aliyev. The magnificent Victory, inscribed in golden letters in the history of Azerbaijan's independence, was bestowed on us with the incomparable courage and courage of our Commander-in-Chief, a worthy successor to the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev. By awarding Victory to the Azerbaijani people, President Ilham Aliyev also fulfilled the dream of the Great Leader, who dedicated his life to Azerbaijan. The biggest pain and incurable wound of our people was the occupation of the lands by Armenia. Under the leadership of the worthy successor of the genius Heydar Aliyev, the President of Azerbaijan, the mighty Commander-in-chief of our armed forces Ilham Aliyev, our territorial integrity was restored militarily, the enemy was crushed with an iron fist, our material wealth, morality, and cultural values were saved from plunder and destruction. Finally, our 30-year longing for the Motherland has ended, the Karabakh conflict is in our hearts, and hundreds of thousands of internally displaced persons have been freed from alienation and longing for their homeland.

This victory demonstrated the country's commitment to all the promises made by President Ilham Aliyev to the people, saying that "Karabakh is Azerbaijan". This victory became a reality thanks to the purposeful, forward-looking policy pursued by our President with patience, endurance, and sharp political and diplomatic intelligence.

As a result of the thoughtful domestic and foreign policy pursued by our President, today Azerbaijan has become an influential member and reliable partner of the international community. The international community has already recognized the strength of Azerbaijan, which quickly restored its territorial integrity at its own expense, and highly appreciates the humanitarian, socio-political, economic, and military achievements of Azerbaijan, which is experiencing the brightest stage in its history thanks to the strategic course pursued by the President Ilham Aliyev.