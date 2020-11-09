Struggle to continue until complete liberation of Karabakh from occupation – Erdogan

By Trend





Turkey could not remain and did not remain speechless to the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports on Nov. 9.

Erdogan stressed that the OSCE Minsk Group left the Azerbaijani brothers as refugees, face to face with the torment and suffering brought by Armenia.

“The OSCE Minsk Group did not find any way out of this conflict [the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict],” the president added. “The Azerbaijani brothers solved their problems themselves. We were happy to watch the appeal of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the liberation of Shusha city.”

“This increased our hopes,” Erdogan said. “Led by President Aliyev, I congratulate the Azerbaijani people. This struggle will continue until the complete liberation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region from occupation. There is no doubt that all territories will be completely liberated."

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced that Shusha city was liberated from Armenian occupation on Nov. 8.