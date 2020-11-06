Azerbaijan, Turkey to hold joint defense-industry forum online

By Trend





Azerbaijan and Turkey will hold an international online forum called ‘Role of the private sector in the development of the defense industry’ on November 10, 2020, Trend reports with reference to the agency.

The forum will be held on the initiative of Azerbaijan’s Agency for Development of the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), as well as with the support of the Turkish Defense, Aviation and Space Industry Association (SAHA Istanbul) and the Organization of Defense and Aviation Industry Manufacturers (SaSaD).

The event’s aim is to expand cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Turkish defense industry companies, attract investments in this sector, encourage the creation of new products using the latest technologies, establish clusters of SMEs, study and discuss the possibilities of applying Turkey's experience in relevant areas, and others.

The forum will include presentations of companies and organizations from the defense industry sectors of the countries.

SAHA Istanbul is the second, the largest industrial association in Europe, uniting about 600 organizations operating in relevant fields.

Created in 1990, SaSaD brings together about 200 organizations that also operate in the defense industry.

Those wishing to participate in the forum can contact the agency electronically ([email protected]) and by phone: (+994 12) 404 04 01 (ext. 137) and (+994 55) 200 04 39.