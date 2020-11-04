Azerbaijani, Turkish flags to illuminate Agridag Mountain

By Trend

All Armenians living in houses overlooking the Agridag mountain will see reflect the colors of the Azerbaijani and Turkish flags on November 10, the commemoration day of the Turkish Republic’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, Mayor of the Agri Province Municipality Savci Sayan told Trend.

According to Sayan, the implementation of this project was supported by businessmen from the province and the GemiKaya Holding company operating in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan.

"This is a very big project, and is almost ready. Foreign experts have also been invited to participate in it," he said.

Speaking about the origin of the project’s idea??, the mayor noted that the idea appeared as expression of the desire to support the Azerbaijani brothers who are fighting in Armenian-occupied Karabakh.

He reminded that Armenia used to claim Turkish territories, too.

"My grandfathers also fought with Armenian gangs, and we’re well aware of Armenians’ essence," he said.

The mayor stressed that the entire Turkish people fully supports the Azerbaijani brothers.

"From all of Turkey, from the province of Agri and personally on my behalf, I convey greetings to the brotherly Azerbaijani people. We are always next to our brothers, because they are on the right path," noted Sayan.

“Turkey couldn’t remain silent in the face of the long-lasting occupation of Karabakh and surrounding districts of Azerbaijan. For us, Karabakh is everything, as for Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is our soul, because we are one nation and two states. It has always been and will be like this," the mayor emphasized.

“Turkey is proud of the Azerbaijani army’s victories. We celebrate every victory of Azerbaijan. I’m convinced that Azerbaijan will soon liberate its lands, because it is fighting a fair struggle, and the whole world knows about it," he added.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.



