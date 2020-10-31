Military tribunal must be organized to assess Armenia’s crimes – Assistant to Azerbaijani president

By Trend





Azerbaijan in the legal plane will continue to take steps to prosecute for the war crimes committed by Armenia against the Azerbaijani people, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at a briefing at the General Prosecutor's Office, Trend reports on Oct. 30.

“These crimes must be assessed on the international platforms,” assistant to the Azerbaijani president added. “A military tribunal must be organized to assess Armenia’s crimes.”

“Armenia committed numerous crimes against Azerbaijan,” Hajiyev said. “These crimes were committed by the Armenian military-political leadership. The course of the ongoing military operations shows that Armenia is carrying out aggression against Azerbaijan by killing civilians.”

"Up till now, Armenia has tried to change the format of the negotiation process,” assistant to the Azerbaijani president said. “Today, Armenia, as a party carrying out aggression, bears direct responsibility for all its crimes."

Hajiyev added that the deliberate destruction of cultural monuments, cultural heritage in the occupied territories is also a war crime.

“Up till now, the policy of illegal settlement has been carried out in the occupied territories, but this has not been assessed properly,” assistant to the Azerbaijani president said.

“The use of the occupied territories for profit is also a war crime,” assistant to the Azerbaijani president said. “Illegal economic activity was carried out in the occupied territories. Natural resources extracted from mineral deposits were illegally used and exported from the country. The funds obtained as a result of illegal economic activity were transferred to the Armenian bank accounts."