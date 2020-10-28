Turkish MoD: Missile attack on Barda once again proves terrorist essence of Armenia

By Trend





The missile attack on the settlements of Azerbaijan, including Barda city, once again proves the terrorist essence of Armenia, Turkey’s Defense Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, Armenia's impunity encourages it for the new attacks on Azerbaijani civilians.

"Armenia grossly violates international law, and this must not remain unpunished," the ministry said.

As earlier reported, on October 28 at about 13:00 (GMT+4) Armenian Armed Forces, using cluster bombs, made a missile strike on the busy areas of Azerbaijan’s Barda city, as a result of which 21 civilians were killed and nearly 70 were injured.

Huge damage was caused to the civilian infrastructure and vehicles.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.