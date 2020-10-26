Human Rights Council must condemn Islamophobic statements of French president

By Trend





French President Macron's Islamophobic statements are incitement to kill Muslims, Lebanese expert on foreign policy and international law, board member of the International Association of Human Rights Defenders, Tareg Shandeb told Trend on Oct.26.

According to Shandeb, these statements are also a crime against humanity.

"The Human Rights Council and the UN General Assembly must immediately condemn this crime. Macron should appear before the International Criminal Court, and the local judicial authorities of several Islamic countries should start investigating and prosecuting the criminal Macron, who committed the worst crime against humanity in the modern era, full of hatred and racism,” he said.

Earlier Macron, speaking about the need to create, together with the local Council of Muslims, an organization that would help build ‘enlightened Islam’ in the country, noted that “it is necessary to free Islam in France from foreign influence and tighten control over the financing of mosques."