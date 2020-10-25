TODAY.AZ / Politics

Hikmet Hajiyev: Using children under 15 as soldiers is a war crime

25 October 2020 [10:19] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Using children under the age of 15 as soldiers is prohibited under international humanitarian law, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports on Oct. 24.

"Video shows that Armenia employes childsoldiers. Needs to be investigated. Recruiting and using children under the age of 15 as soldiers is prohibited under international humanitarian law – treaty and custom – and is defined as a warcrime by ICC".

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/199246.html

Print version

Views: 32

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also