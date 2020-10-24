Ballistic missile attacks on Gabala and other Azerbaijani cities - vandalism and fascism of Armenian leadership - People's Artist

By Trend

Another ballistic missile strike on Azerbaijani cities, in which civilians live, this time on Gabala, Siyazan, and Kurdamir, is vandalism and fascism of the Armenian leadership, well-known pianist, director of the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic named after Muslim Magomayev, People's Artist Murad Adigozalzade told Trend.

“The missiles at Gabala were fired from Armenia’s territory - from Kafan and Jermuk,” Adigozalzade added.

“We, people who were born in the Soviet period and who know the history of Nazi Germany, when in 1941-1945 our grandfathers and grandmothers shed their blood in the struggle against this world evil, we thought that there were no worse fascists,” people's artist said. “It turns out there are! Today we can confidently say that the Armenian aggressors have surpassed even these fascists!”

“Even the most predatory animals are incapable of doing such monstrous deeds,” Adigozalzade said. “Armenian fascists constantly fire not at the places of hostilities, but the cities and villages of Azerbaijan, in which civilians live and which are far from the front.”

“For example, as it was in Ganja,” people's artist said. “I was there three days ago and what I saw shocked me greatly, I already re-think life. How can one attack the civilians by using missiles, especially at night, when everyone is asleep - children, women, old people? This is a monstrous war crime and the Armenian military-political regime will definitely be punished.”

“I am now corresponding with friends and colleagues from different countries, tell and send photos of the current situation because different politically committed TV channels and media outlets are spreading disinformation,” Adigozalzade said.

Adigozalzade also strongly condemned the missile strike on Gabala, in which civilians live and where the International Classical Music Festival is held annually with the participation of world-famous performers, musicians, and groups.

"Everyone who comes to our International Festival in Gabala gets amazing impressions, dreaming to return to this beautiful place again, to communicate with great artists, to touch the greatness of classical music again,” people's artist said.

“Returning home, they share their vivid impressions of what they saw and experienced at the grandiose festival of classical music in the most beautiful place on the earth – Gabala,” Adigozalzade said. “Today our people and the valiant army headed by Commander-in-Chief, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev are returning our lands after 30 years of occupation by Armenian aggressors.”

“All statements by the president and the valor of our soldiers and officers instill confidence in the speedy victory and liberation of our lands from the Armenian fascist plague,” Adigozalzade added. “Karabakh is Azerbaijan!”.

The Azerbaijani territory was again subjected to the missile fire last morning. The Armenian armed forces fired three missiles in the direction of Siyazan district at about 07:00 (GMT+4), two missiles at Gabala district at about 09:00 (GMT+4), and one missile at Kurdamir district of Azerbaijan.

The Armenian armed forces targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure. As a result of missile fire in Gabala district, 17-year-old civilian Murad Amirbayov was wounded.

The attacks by ballistic missiles on the Azerbaijani city of Ganja from the Armenian territory on October 11 and 17 resulted in numerous civilian casualties and destruction.

In general, since September 27, 63 civilians have been killed and 292 wounded as a result of shelling of Azerbaijani settlements by the Armenian armed forces. Some 386 civilian facilities, 90 multi-story residential buildings and 1,981 private houses were damaged.

For about 30 years, Armenia held 20 percent of the Azerbaijani territory under occupation. As a result of the Armenian aggression, more than a million Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced people.

All this time, the Armenian authorities ignored the four resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council on the withdrawal of the occupying forces from the Azerbaijani territory.

To suppress further aggression and constant provocations from the Armenian side, on September 27, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a counter-offensive operation, as a result of which part of the occupied territory was liberated. The liberation of the country's lands from the Armenian invaders continues.