Russell Crowe: Politicians must understand that UN regulations are not just piece of paper

By Laman Ismayilova

Australian Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe has supported Azerbaijan's fair position over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"I am against war! As now as I was 30 years ago. Politicians should understand that UN regulations are not just a piece of paper," he posted on his Instagram stories.

The UN regulations that Crowe refers to, are the resolutions adopted in the early 1990s by the UN Security Council that demand the unconditional withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from Azerbaijan's occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding regions.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. However, Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its troops, which has resulted in the resumption of hostilities.

On September 27, 2020 Armenian Armed Forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons.

Armenia's aggression has resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Azerbaijani Army responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.







