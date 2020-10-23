Members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center send letter President Aliyev

Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mr. President,

We would like to express our sincere condolences to those who lost their lives and suffered in the recent attack on the residential buildings in Ganja city, as well as hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. We condemn all wrongful actions that are targeted at civilians.

UN Security Council Resolutions 822, 853, 874, and 884 should be urgently implemented, in the frame of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan accepted by the UN.

Mr. President, at Nizami Ganjavi International Center our co-chairs Madame Vaira Vike-Freiberga, Dr. Ismail Serageldin, and Secretary-General brought together internationally eminent personalities and scholars on a weekly basis to web-conference on Nagorno-Karabakh and to have public awareness.

Nizami Ganjavi International Center is a family of friends of yours where we all care for each other.

Mr. President, we send you the assurances of our highest respect and consideration," the letter said.

The letter was signed by:

Oscar Ribas Reig, Prime Minister of Andorra 1982-1984, 1990-1994, Member of NGIC

Moussa Mara, Prime Minister of Mali 2014-2015, Member of NGIC




