ANAMA disseminates info on missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Kurdamir by Armenia

Mobile special groups of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continued their respective operations in Kurdamir, Trend reports on Thursday with reference to the Agency's statement on its Twitter page

The fragments of the missile were found within the framework of operations in Kurdamir, again confirming that the missile used to attack the city was an 8K14 ballistic missile (Elbrus / Scud).

On October 22, in the morning hours, the territory of Azerbaijan was under ballistic missiles attack fired from the territory of Armenia from an operational-tactical missile complex.







