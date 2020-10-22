Those unwilling to fight in Armenia buy positive coronavirus test at $1,000-2,000

By Trend





The number of cases related to COVID-19 infection has been rapidly growing in Armenia, Trend reports citing the Armenian media on Oct. 22.

During the last week, the number of infected people varied between 1,500 and 1,800. The Armenian Ministry of Health reported about 2,306 coronavirus infected people on October 22.

The observations and analysis carried out in the Armenian segment of social networks made it possible to establish the reason for this growth. So, the majority of those infected recently are men aged 18-55, in other words, people fit for military service.

Those who do not want to go to war, in which Armenia’s defeat is clearly observed, becoming “coronavirus infected people” will receive at least two-week respite.

It costs about $1,000-2,000 to get a positive COVID-19 test result in Armenia. Therefore, it is possible that in the following days the number of "coronavirus infected" people among those fit for military service will grow.