Azerbaijani musicians who gave their lives to restore homeland's territorial integrity

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani people from all walks of life are joining the National Army to restore the country's territorial integrity amid 30-years-long Armenian occupation. Many national musicians also showed astonishing bravery and self-sacrifice at the battle field.

Tamerlan Mahmudov was among brave Azerbaijani soldiers who died in harsh battles against Armenian invaders. He volunteered to join Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

Mahmudov started his musical journey at Children's brass band of boarding school N 2 in Mardakan. He was a student of the late Rafael Bagirovich Azimov, who brought up many young talents.

After leaving boarding school, Tamerlan entered Asef Zeynalli College.

The young talent continued his musician career as tuba player at Azerbaijan Border Guard Orchestra.

The 25-years old musician sacrificed his life for the libertarian of Azerbaijani lands from the occupants.

Another national musician, Togrul Hajiyev also gave his life to defend his homeland.

The tar player was a student of Azerbaijan National Conservatory. Born in Fuzuli, the musician died for the liberation of his hometown.

Azerbaijani people deeply mourn for and pay high tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for their homeland!

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict started with Armenia's open territorial claims to Azerbaijan's historical lands and ethnic provocations in 1988.

More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities initiated by Armenia.

Since 1994, hostilities between the two countries have persisted despite the temporary cease-fire agreement. Usually, Armenian forces violate the ceasefire regime on the line of contact. But recently Armenia has increased military aggression on the border.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on September 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result, Azerbaijani Army liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as took several strategic heights under control.







