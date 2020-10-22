Armenia creates suicide squads consisting of prisoners sentenced to death

By Trend





The suicide squads consisting of prisoners serving long sentences for committing especially dangerous crimes are being created in Armenia, editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine Igor Korotchenko wrote on his Telegram channel, Trend reports with reference to Vestnik Kavkaza information and analysis agency.

"The information about the creation of suicide squads consisting of prisoners sentenced to death in Armenia has appeared in several Armenian Telegram channels," the editor-in-chief wrote.

“They are planned to be sent to those sectors of the front in which the fiercest battles are being held,” Korotchenko said. "First, the women's battalions were created, now the penal battalions are being created, then, the detachments in the rear of the Armenian troops will be created for them not to retreat."

This message was also posted on the www.Smi6.ru website with reference to the Armenian media.

According to the Armenian analysts, such "suicide squads" in the fight against the high-tech Azerbaijani army, which is mainly waging a contactless war by using a big number of drones, will not have the desired effect, therefore, it is proposed to use them in the struggle "for a just cause" in the countries, which did not support Yerevan during the war in Nagorno-Karabakh region.

First of all, a decision was made to carry out "acts of retaliation", as the Armenian nationalists say, in Turkey and Russia. The nationalists from the Dashnaktsutyun party are dissatisfied with the decision of Moscow, which has chosen the most neutral position in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The diverse Armenian diaspora around the world has rich experience in implementing the policy of intimidation through terrorist attacks.

The same situation was observed in 1977, when Armenian youth staged a triple terrorist attack in Moscow, blowing up the Moscow metro, on the stretch between Izmaylovskaya and Pervomayskaya stations, grocery store # 15 on Dzerzhinsky Street (now Bolshaya Lubyanka) and grocery store # 5 on October 25 (now Nikolskaya).

As a result, seven people died, 37 were injured. The reason was demanding the Soviet Union to give Armenia independence. Moreover, dozens of terrorist attacks were committed in Europe, the victims of which were mainly Turkish diplomats.



