Ankara: Azerbaijan conducting military operations based on int'l law

By Trend





Azerbaijan is conducting military operations based on international law, the Turkish government told Trend.

According to the government, Azerbaijan has every right to liberate its lands from occupation.

"The international community, instead of calling on Azerbaijan for a truce, should demand the withdrawal of Armenian troops from Nagorno Karabakh," the government said. “Azerbaijan has faced double standards of the international community from the first day.”

"Only self-respecting countries support Azerbaijan in this rightful cause. All attempts by Armenia to present the military conflict in Nagorno Karabakh as an inter-confessional war are groundless and doomed to failure. Unlike Armenia, representatives of all religious confessions live in Azerbaijan and the country is an example of tolerance in the world," noted the government.

“From September 27 to October 17, 60 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and 271 were injured. Among the dead and wounded are women and children. The civilian infrastructure was seriously damaged,” the government pointed out. “These facts are another display of the terrorist and fascist policy of Armenian military-political leadership towards the peaceful population of Azerbaijan.”

“The international community must take measures that will determine the international legal responsibility of the Armenian government for actions against the civilian population of Azerbaijan. We call on the constitutional review bodies of all countries, as well as all international organizations, to condemn the war crimes of the Armenian government. Information about these crimes against humanity must be brought to the attention of the international community,” the government also said.

"The progressive international community must say a clear" NO "to the policy of fascism and Nazism of the military-political leadership of Armenia," added the government.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.