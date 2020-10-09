Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan hasn't taken a step back, final destination - Karabakh

By Trend





Since the beginning of the counter-offensive operation, Azerbaijani army has not retreated a step from the liberated lands, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov said, Trend reports.

According to Eyvazov, the units of the Azerbaijani army are taking adequate measures against the Armenian Armed Forces.

“All targets of shelling by the Azerbaijani army are legitimate in accordance with international law. Since the beginning of the counter-offensive, our army has not retreated a single step from the liberated territories. On the contrary, all activities are ongoing in accordance with the operational plan. Destination point is Karabakh. The victory will be ours,” said the spokesman.