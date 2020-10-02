Iranian university rector: talks - senseless until occupiers leave Azerbaijan

By Trend





The talks are meaningless until the occupying Armenians leave the territories of Azerbaijan, the rector of Islamic Azad University in East Azerbaijan Province, Aziz Javanpour told journalists, Trend reports citing Iranian media.

According to Javanpour, many countries may say that stop the war and negotiate.

The rector added the Azerbaijani people have not been able to gain anything from the talks for about 30 years.

"Today, the only way out is to take up arms against the occupiers and liberate the lands from occupation," the rector emphasized.

Javanpour noted Azerbaijan is on the right path.

The rector stressed that it is the important for all Muslims to help Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijani soldiesr. Everyone in both West, East Azerbaijani provinces in Iran supports Azerbaijan and does not want Azerbaijani lands to remain under occupation.

“We hop the Azerbaijani soldiers will win soon, and we will hear the news of the liberation of Azerbaijani lands, along with Karabakh from occupation," he said.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbajiani troops managed to liberate the territories previously occupied by Armenia: Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari, Ashagi Abdulrahmanli villages (Fuzuli district), Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages (Jabrayil district).

Moreover, the positions of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed in the direction of Azerbaijan's Agdere district and Murovdag, important heights were taken under control.

Military actions continued on Sept. 29. Azerbaijani army was able to destroy several tanks of the Armenian Armed Forces, as well as several key military facilities.

Azerbaijan's Dashkesan district underwent fire on the same day from the opposing forces, while Azerbaijani Armed Forces continued military actions on Sept. 29 to liberate the city of Fuzuli from occupation.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian armed forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.