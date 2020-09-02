Peter Tase: Illegal settlements in Azerbaijan's occupied territoris complicate situation

By Trend





Settlement of new ethnic groups inside sovereign territory of Azerbaijan is deeply complicating situation in Nagorno–Karabakh, Peter M. Tase, the US expert in European and Latin American politics, told Trend.

“Settlement process of Syrian Families fleeing war torn Syria, is a perilous situation that will cause irreparable damages to the multicultural and inter-religious fabric in the Caucasus and Europe. It is disturbing to see that European Union Institutions (European Council and European Commission) are silent, continue to sleep in front of these atrocious acts taken by Armenian government,” he said.

Tase pointed out that Armenian government and its fascist leaders are violating the International Laws daily and harming European cultural landscape. “The brutal regime of Armenia is a serious and dangerous threat to European democratic standards and is harming the liberties of European citizens and the principles of four freedoms.”

“Settlement of new ethnic groups inside the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan is deeply complicating the situation of Nagorno – Karabakh. Mistakes, grave blunders committed by the terrorist government of Armenia, including the new settlements established (inside the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan) with Syrian citizens are once again facts that stand within and beyond of preponderance of evidence that Yerevan continues to harm ethnic and cultural coexistence in the Caucasus and is introducing practices that were never applied even by European powers when these powers were colonizing African territories,” noted the expert.

He went on to add that acts taken by the self-declared leaders of the so-called "Nagorno - Karabakh Republic" are grossly violating the international laws, European Union Convention of Human Rights and all Resolutions approved by the European Parliament that address Human Rights and prohibit artificial miscegenation of race on territories that are illegally occupied.

“Armenia must stop these atrocious acts and become a responsible actor in the Concert of Nations.

The Republic of Azerbaijan has shown a great level of maturity and responsibility, despite the fact that Baku's Military Might, resilience of its Armed Forces and Loyalty within Azerbaijani Armed Forces is fascinating and superior to the standards of many countries in Europe and the Caucasus. There must not be any provocations of this magnitude undertaken by the fascist government of Armenia, otherwise Yerevan's grenade will blow on its leaders' very own hands,” Tase concluded.



