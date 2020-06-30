Some 1,674 fined for violating lockdown rules

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Some 1,674 citizens were fined on June 29 for violating the strict quarantine regime that entered force on June 21, main traffic police department under the Ministry of Interior reported.

All 1,674 were fined according to Article 211.1 of the Code of Administrative Offences. Of them 1,405 were drivers who failed to follow the quarantine regime requirements and 267 were citizens not using facial masks in the public transport. Two others were subjected to administrative liability.

The fines are due to the special quarantine regime that will be in force until July 5 in the territories of Baku, Ganja, Sumgayit, Lankaran, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad and Absheron region. Residents are required to obtain SMS permits before leaving their place of residence during the two-week strict lockdown.

In the meantime, 545 cars which had sought to leave these territories were stopped, and returned back on June 29.

Earlier it was reported that 13,233 citizens were fined in the period of June 21-28 for violating quarantine regime, as well as 635 drivers were fined during June 14-16 lockdown, and 2,524 drivers were fined during June 6-7 lockdown.

Azerbaijan first introduced quarantine regime on March 24, and on June 18 decision was taken to extend special quarantine regime until August 1.

On June 18, Cabinet of Ministers announced decision to impose a two-week strict quarantine regime.

Under the new lockdown rule, citizens are allowed to leave their place of residence only after obtaining SMS permissions.

Operation of shopping centers, restaurants, cafes, beauty salons, as well as museums, exhibition halls, sport and beaches was also suspended until July 5.