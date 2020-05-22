Defense Ministry officials inspect new military units in frontline

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and other senior officials of the ministry have attended the opening of new military units in the frontline zone and inspected the facilities under construction.

During the opening ceremony held on May 22, the senior officials inspected the headquarter buildings, soldiers’ barracks, canteens, medical points, sports towns, parade grounds, and storage facilities for military equipment.

It should be noted that 90 per cent of the construction, reconstruction and repair work at the military facilities of the Azerbaijani Army has already been completed, and it is planned to complete this work in the coming years.

After reviewing the conditions in the newly-built military units, the Defense Minister gave specific instructions to officials to further improve the social and living conditions of servicemen, the quality of construction work and its timely completion.

The ministry noted that headquarter buildings with IP security and IP video surveillance systems, fire alarm and internal communication systems have fully been provided with furniture and equipment. Briefings, assembly halls and other service rooms have been put into operation in the headquarters buildings.

Furthermore, the dormitory buildings built in the area are also provided with furniture and inventory. Work rooms, living rooms and other service rooms have also been put into operation. The building is equipped with fire protection and internal communication systems.

“The medical centres on the territory of the military unit have been equipped with modern medical equipment. Extensive canteens built to provide comfortable and high-quality meals for staff have been equipped with the necessary equipment”, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the food warehouses built in the military units have refrigeration chambers and other food storage rooms, and the property warehouses have property storage rooms. Landscaping lanes have been laid on the area, various types of trees, decorative shrubs have been planted, roads have been asphalted, a gas pipeline and high-voltage power lines have also been set off.

It was also noted that the construction of dormitories for servicemen and their families is underway, and work will also continue in this direction on the instructions of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.







