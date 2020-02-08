Pre-election situation in Azerbaijan through eyes of foreigners

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has taken all necessary measures to ensure free and fair parliamentary elections, Editor of Pakistan in the World magazine Tazeen Akhtar told Trend.

Akhtar arrived in Azerbaijan as a member of journalists' delegation from Pakistan to cover early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan.

“We have observed activity of the Central Elections Commission (CEC). CEC has taken all necessary measures that are required to make elections as free and fair as possible and to provide an even playing field to all candidates who are to take part in the election,” Akhtar said.

The editor also expressed hope that the elections will go smooth as information about every candidate and every participating party has been published on the main elections website so that everyone can familiarize themselves with it.

Senior Executive Editor of Pakistan's Daily National Herald Tribune Riaz A Malik, in turn, noted that the elections will no doubt put Azerbaijan on the road to the further progress and to prosperity.

"Elaborate arrangements have been made in the country to make sure that the elections are free and fair. Country's citizens are very enthusiastic to exercise their right to strengthen their country and its democracy," Malik said.

Shiffa Yousafzai, presenter at Hum News, Pakistan’s leading news agency, noted that the Azerbaijani media are paying equal attention to all candidates in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Yousafzai said that the delegation met with a number of Azerbaijani media representatives to familiarize themselves with the process of covering the elections.

“I was very interested in how exactly the media cover the elections,” the presenter added. “They said that news agencies pay equal attention to all MP candidates. They conduct interviews with candidates, publish news about them and talk about the candidates’ future plans.”

Peter M. Tase, strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities and corporations in Europe and the Americas, expressed confidence that the elections will take place in a peaceful and democratic atmosphere nationwide.

“These parliamentary elections mark an important milestone in the modern history of Azerbaijan,” Tase noted. “Optimism of Azerbaijani government towards maintaining impressive economic growth and promotion of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy interests, will reach a new zenith of success after these parliamentary elections.”

“It is impressive to see the organizational strategy and logistics taking place weeks before the election’s date,” Tase added. “The successful experience of Azerbaijan is a prelude to the nation’s brighter future that encompasses Azerbaijan where incomes are elevated, healthcare is booming and public works are thriving.”