Azerbaijan signs several intergovernmental documents with Ukraine

By Trend





The 12th meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine has been recently held in Kyiv, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

Azerbaijani Minister of Energy, co-chairman of the commission Parviz Shahbazov said that crude oil was among the main products exported from Azerbaijan to Ukraine in 2019.

“SOCAR Energy Ukraine company has so far invested more than $304 million,” the minister said. “The company has more than 60 filling stations and four oil depots in this country. SOCAR’s proposals on expanding its activity in Ukraine and development of cooperation in non-oil sector, along with the oil and gas sector, renewable energy and energy efficiency, are among the potential new spheres of economic ties between Azerbaijan and Ukraine.”

“As part of this visit, we review the infrastructure projects in Odessa and Kyiv and listened to the suggestions,” the minister added. “I think that following these discussions we will be able to implement joint investment projects in many spheres and further strengthen our cooperation. There is a political will, intentions and ample opportunities for this. We are open to the cooperation in all spheres and I think that the meeting of the commission will contribute to the settlement of these issues."

A protocol was signed following the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission.

Moreover, the sides signed Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Protection of Ukraine and the Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of Azerbaijan on cooperation between the diplomatic mission and employees of consular agencies related to the paid activities carried out by the members of their families.

The Agreement on cooperation between the executive power of the city of Nakhchivan and the state administration of the Lviv region, Memorandum on mutual understanding between the Agency for Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises of Azerbaijan and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Ukraine, Agreement on scientific and technical cooperation between the Research Institute of Viticulture and Winemaking of the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan and the Institute of Viticulture and Winemaking of Ukraine were also signed.















