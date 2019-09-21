TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijan's First VP makes Instagram post regarding 25th anniversary of Contract of Century

20 September 2019 [13:35] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Contract of the Century.

“Dear friends. Twenty-five years ago, the Contract of the Century was signed, laying the foundation for the economic independence of our country. In Azerbaijan, the profession of an oil-worker has always been considered one of the most honorable and respected ones. Dear oil-workers, we are proud of you and your achievements. Thank you for your heroic work and dedication. I cordially congratulate you on this anniversary and I wish you the best of health and continued success,” Mehriban Aliyeva said.

