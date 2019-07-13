President Aliyev congratulates Montenegrin counterpart

By Trend

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Montenegro Milo Dukanovic.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national day of Montenegro,” said President Aliyev.

“I hope that the relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Montenegro will develop continuously to contribute further to the well-being of our peoples. On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavors and the friendly people of Montenegro lasting peace and prosperity,” reads the congratulatory letter.