First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends farewell ceremony for prominent scientist Shirmammad Huseynov

25 June 2019 [19:01] - TODAY.AZ

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has attended a farewell ceremony for prominent scientist, holder of the presidential stipend Shirmammad Huseynov.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva arrived at Taza Pir mosque to attend the farewell ceremony for outstanding scientist, Honored Journalist, Professor of Baku State University Shirmammad Huseynov.

The First Vice-President met with Shirmammad Huseynov’s family members and extended her deep condolences to them on her own behalf and on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev.

