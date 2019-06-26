First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends farewell ceremony for prominent scientist Shirmammad Huseynov

Trend:

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva arrived at Taza Pir mosque to attend the farewell ceremony for outstanding scientist, Honored Journalist, Professor of Baku State University Shirmammad Huseynov.

The First Vice-President met with Shirmammad Huseynov’s family members and extended her deep condolences to them on her own behalf and on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev.